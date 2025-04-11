Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

