Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.00 and last traded at $231.61. Approximately 55,750,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 94,757,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

