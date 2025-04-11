Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.33 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

