Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

