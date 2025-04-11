Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.95.

TXN stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. 20,768,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

