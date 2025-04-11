TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

