The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 249.84 ($3.24), with a volume of 45377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.35).

The Character Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.93.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.