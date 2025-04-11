The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. UBS Group cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.44.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CI opened at $327.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.44. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $444,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.