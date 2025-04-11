The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $129.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

HIG stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

