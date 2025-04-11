The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Announces Earnings Results

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

LON MRCH opened at GBX 501.98 ($6.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 448 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($7.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.12.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.