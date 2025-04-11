The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,408,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 418,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

