The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern were worth $39,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 196.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock worth $4,348,784 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

