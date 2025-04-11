The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.45.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Timken has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

