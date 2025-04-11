Thomas Rowe Wright Acquires 715 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright acquired 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $11,003.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003.85. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
