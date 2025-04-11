Thomas Rowe Wright Acquires 715 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright acquired 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $11,003.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003.85. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.