Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 1858909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 354.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 42,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,951 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

