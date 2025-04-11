Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $259.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%.

(Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.