Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 7,855,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 29,703,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 126,507 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

