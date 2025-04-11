Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 10821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Time Out Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The stock has a market cap of £117.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.95.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

