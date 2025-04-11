Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires Shares of 2,399 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
