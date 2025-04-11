Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $360.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 868,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.