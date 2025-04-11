Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

