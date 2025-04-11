tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,840.73 or 0.99491912 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.42 or 0.99049029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 1,103,788,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,064,989 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 1,103,788,656.12627287 with 1,093,064,989.9155896 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.0029628 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,906,975.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

