Top Blockchain Stocks To Consider – April 11th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, integration, or support of blockchain technology within their operations. These companies may be directly engaged in creating blockchain platforms or indirectly benefit from the technology’s applications, such as improving transaction security, supply chain transparency, or streamlining financial services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. 3,342,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 5,790,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,489,954. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD remained flat at $5.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,994. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 3,450,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $859.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 2,408,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. 88,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. 118,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

