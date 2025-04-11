TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

