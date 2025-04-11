Toy Stocks To Follow Today – April 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Kroger, GameStop, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is a slang term used to describe stocks that are viewed more as a fun, speculative investment rather than a long-term, fundamental holding. These stocks are often associated with companies that produce consumer or entertainment products—sometimes even actual toys—and tend to be highly volatile, driven by seasonal trends, market sentiment, or short-term hype. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $965.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $984.05 and a 200-day moving average of $949.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $702.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,259,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,568,764. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 5,277,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,602. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 4,133,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,338. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,275,005. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. 1,536,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,390. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31.

