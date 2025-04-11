Traders Buy High Volume of Teucrium Wheat Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WEAT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAT. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

