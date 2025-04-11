TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

