TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315,503 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $97,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $72.53 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.