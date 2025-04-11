Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $67,361.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,718.48. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,850. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.