Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $25.19 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 33.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

