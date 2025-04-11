Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $34,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,818,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.94.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.