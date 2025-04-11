Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Growth ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.