Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $11.15 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $308.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

CLPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

