Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,119 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 299.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 175,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.60 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.