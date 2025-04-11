Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 31,713 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CION. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Trading Down 4.0 %
CION stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.17.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
