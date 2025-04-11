Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Clive Watson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 20,000 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £12,400 ($16,095.53).

Trifast Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 64.94 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. Trifast plc has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.96. The company has a market cap of £89.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.39%.

About Trifast

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.