TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $239.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

