Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Price

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,659 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $23,091,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

