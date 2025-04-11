Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 13.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Target by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 4.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Target by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.