Truist Financial Lowers Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $45.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Fluor Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FLR opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

