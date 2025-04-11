Truist Financial Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $70.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after acquiring an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

