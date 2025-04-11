TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

