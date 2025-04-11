Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at TD Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

UBER stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

