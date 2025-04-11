UBS Group Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $24.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.