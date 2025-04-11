UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,974. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,586,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,551,000 after buying an additional 736,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after buying an additional 756,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 395,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

