UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $58.69. 149,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.