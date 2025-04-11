UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Lear Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of LEA opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Lear has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lear by 13,831.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

