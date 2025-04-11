UBS Group Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $190.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

