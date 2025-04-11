Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0458

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,861.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00365368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00034063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00007761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,279,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 416,279,303.0985 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0459682 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,396,668.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

