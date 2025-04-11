Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00006334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $117.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00092406 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001200 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248,678.84 or 3.00228420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,494,055 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,494,054.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.13149322 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1213 active market(s) with $124,432,199.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

